ICC welcomes Mongolia, Tajikistan, Switzerland as its new members

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) has welcomed its newest Member countries, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Switzerland at the Council's 78th Annual General Meeting.

In the virtual meeting, the Members welcomed Mongolia and Tajikistan as the 22nd and 23rd Members of the Asia region, whereas Switzerland is Europe's 35th Member, with total of 106 Members of ICC, including 94 Associates, said a press release issued here Sunday.

The Mongolian Cricket Association (MCA) which was established in 2007, became the official national administrator of the sport in 2018. There was a growing junior cricket structure in place, primarily through ongoing cricket coaching programme in 16 schools as the sport was officially accepted in the National Youth Games in 2019. Women's cricket was a priority for Mongolia with its 39 percent of participation in school cricket. In addition, cricket has been selected as participating sports in Mongolia, the host country for the International Youth Green Games in September 2021.

President of Mongolia Cricket Association Battulga Gombo said, "Joining the ICC is fundamental for establishing a coherent structure for cricket in Mongolia. The MCA's focus will continue through Schools' Outreach Programme both in Ulaanbaatar and in the provinces, on inter-school competition and inter-province competition in the National Youth Games, he expressed.

Cricket was first played in Switzerland in 1817 and Cricket Switzerland (CS) was inaugurated as an association in 2014.

Over the past seven years, CS has led the unification of the sport following the expulsion of the Swiss Cricket Association in 2012. The new Federation currently comprises 33 active clubs, organizes three domestic men's competitions and competes regularly in Central European tournaments and has a highly active juniors programme.

Cricket Switzerland President, Alexander Mackay said, "We are immensely proud and excited to have been accepted as an Associate Member of the ICC." Finally, the Tajikistan Cricket Federation was officially formed in 2011 with the support of the Ministry of Sports and Olympic Committee that has led the development of infrastructure and the building of a domestic cricket structure a focusing on women and junior cricket. This significant work has so far accomplished 22 men's teams and 15 women's teams across four affiliated member associations.

President of Tajikistan Cricket Federation Najibullohi Ruzi said, "The Tajikistan Cricket Federation is delighted to be accepted as an Associate Member of the ICC, having fulfilled all the membership requirements and we are very confident that we can successfully grow cricket in Tajikistan."ICC General Manager, Development, William Glenwright said, "We are delighted to be welcoming three new Members into the ICC family, which reflects the growth and potential of the global game."