ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani Team Arrives In Tauranga

Published March 03, 2022 | 03:25 PM

TAURANGA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Pakistan national women's cricket team arrived in Tauranga, New Zealand to play International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup due to start tomorrow (March 4).

The squad flew from Christchurch to Tauranga in a chartered plane.

Bismah Maroof is the captain of Pakistan Women team.

The Pakistani team will lock horn with the arch-rival India at the Bay Oval on March 6. The rest of the two matches will be played against Australia and South Africa on March 8 and 11, respectively, at the same venue. Australian all-rounder Ashley Gardner contracted COVID-19 ahead of the commencement of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

The cricketer tested positive for coronavirus in a routine PCR test and had to stay in Christchurch, New Zealand to complete isolation. The rest of the Aussie squad will leave for Hamilton to play their first match in the tournament against England.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Traveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan

Pakistan’s fixtures at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022:

6 MarchPakistan v India at Bay Oval, Tauranga

8 MarchPakistan v Australia at Bay Oval, Tauranga

11 MarchPakistan v South Africa at Bay Oval, Tauranga

14 MarchPakistan v Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton

21 MarchPakistan v West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton

24 MarchPakistan v England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

26 MarchPakistan v New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

