ICC Women World Cup qualifiers to be held in Lahore from April 9

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The International cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the match schedule for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Pakistan from April 9 to April 19.

The 15-match round-robin tournament will be staged in Lahore from 9 to 19 April in which six teams will compete for two places in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 to be held in India in October-November 2025.

Hosts Pakistan take on Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium while the West Indies play Scotland at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) on the opening day.

The sixth edition of the Qualifier sees teams from four Full Members – Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies – compete with Associate Members Scotland and Thailand in the 15-match league tournament that will decide the two qualifiers for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 to be held later this year.

Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka apart from hosts India, have already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies play in the Qualifier as they finished from places seventh to 10th in the Women’s Championship, while Thailand and Scotland made it as the next two best ranked sides in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings as of 28 October 2024.

Some exciting matchups in the tournament include Pakistan taking on the West Indies on 14 April in a day-night game at the Gaddafi Stadium, Bangladesh going up against the West Indies at LCCA on 17 April and sub-continental rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh clash at the LCCA on 19 April.

ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice said: “We are pleased to announce the match schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025.

“The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup and I am sure they will all be eagerly looking forward to the competition.

“On behalf of the ICC, I would like to wish the teams all the best for the tournament in Lahore as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year.”

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 match schedule (day matches begin at 09h30 and day/night matches at 14h00 local time)

Wednesday, 9 April

Pakistan vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

West Indies vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

Thursday, 10 April

Thailand vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

Friday, 11 April

Pakistan vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

Ireland vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

Sunday, 13 April

Scotland vs Thailand - LCCA (Day)

Bangladesh vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Monday, 14 April

Pakistan vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Tuesday, 15 April

Thailand vs Ireland – LCCA (Day)

Scotland vs Bangladesh – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Thursday, 17 April

Bangladesh vs West Indies – LCCA (Day)

Pakistan vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Friday, 18 April

Ireland vs Scotland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Saturday, 19 April

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

West Indies vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)