ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Individual match tickets for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will go on sale on 4 October.

Organisers have confirmed ticket prices today, with kids able to see the best female cricketers on the planet from just $7*, with adult prices from $17* for individual ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (CWC22) match tickets, an ICC a press release said here on Monday.

Tickets for a full day of fun and international cricket action will cost from $45* for a family of five.

Businesses interested in throwing their support behind women's sport will be able to purchase CWC22 corporate hospitality packages from 6 September.

Cantabrians will also get the chance to catch all eight competing teams in action when the region hosts the CWC22 warm-up week from 27 February to 2 March 2022.

Each team will play two warm-up matches across four days at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln Green and Rangiora Oval, with fans able to attend free of charge.

The official pre-tournament media day, captain's press conference and all team welcome will also be held in Christchurch.

Canterbury's hosting of the CWC22 warm-up week matches will provide significant economic value for the region - estimated to be $4.2 million.

This tournament will be the first global women's cricket event since the T20 World Cup final last year on 8 March, which saw over 86,000 fans turn out at the MCG.

CWC22 Chief Executive Andrea Nelson says she wants as many Kiwi as possible to experience cricket's pinnacle event.

"When New Zealand last hosted the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup back in 2000, the WHITE FERNS came away with our country's first and only women's world title to date. That's something I'm sure all Kiwi wouldn't mind seeing again".

"Attending World Cup matches will be very affordable – an action-packed day out for a family will cost from $45* which we think is real value for money," she said.

The top eight teams in the world will go head-to-head with 31 matches to be played across 31 epic days at six premium venues across New Zealand.

WHITE FERNS captain Sophie Devine says: "As a player, there's no better feeling than walking out on the pitch to a roaring home crowd.

"It's been such a buzz to see Wellingtonians come out to support the Blaze and Firebirds at the Basin for the Supersmash and I hope that support continues to grow for women's cricket as we prepare for the World Cup in our own back yard." New Zealand Cricket CEO David White said feeling was running high as the tournament approached: "We're very excited about the World Cup being staged here next year and I know the cricket community is really looking forward to hosting this party – our first taste of World Cup action since 2015." ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at a glance: Hosted in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April, 2022 Eight nations 31 matches Six host cities: Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, DunedinCorporate hospitality packages available from 6 SeptemberIndividual match tickets on sale from 4 October