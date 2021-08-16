UrduPoint.com

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Single Match Tickets Go Sale On Oct 4

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 single match tickets go sale on Oct 4

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Individual match tickets for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will go on sale on 4 October.

Organisers have confirmed ticket prices today, with kids able to see the best female cricketers on the planet from just $7*, with adult prices from $17* for individual ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (CWC22) match tickets, an ICC a press release said here on Monday.

Tickets for a full day of fun and international cricket action will cost from $45* for a family of five.

Businesses interested in throwing their support behind women's sport will be able to purchase CWC22 corporate hospitality packages from 6 September.

Cantabrians will also get the chance to catch all eight competing teams in action when the region hosts the CWC22 warm-up week from 27 February to 2 March 2022.

Each team will play two warm-up matches across four days at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln Green and Rangiora Oval, with fans able to attend free of charge.

The official pre-tournament media day, captain's press conference and all team welcome will also be held in Christchurch.

Canterbury's hosting of the CWC22 warm-up week matches will provide significant economic value for the region - estimated to be $4.2 million.

This tournament will be the first global women's cricket event since the T20 World Cup final last year on 8 March, which saw over 86,000 fans turn out at the MCG.

CWC22 Chief Executive Andrea Nelson says she wants as many Kiwi as possible to experience cricket's pinnacle event.

"When New Zealand last hosted the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup back in 2000, the WHITE FERNS came away with our country's first and only women's world title to date. That's something I'm sure all Kiwi wouldn't mind seeing again".

"Attending World Cup matches will be very affordable – an action-packed day out for a family will cost from $45* which we think is real value for money," she said.

The top eight teams in the world will go head-to-head with 31 matches to be played across 31 epic days at six premium venues across New Zealand.

WHITE FERNS captain Sophie Devine says: "As a player, there's no better feeling than walking out on the pitch to a roaring home crowd.

"It's been such a buzz to see Wellingtonians come out to support the Blaze and Firebirds at the Basin for the Supersmash and I hope that support continues to grow for women's cricket as we prepare for the World Cup in our own back yard." New Zealand Cricket CEO David White said feeling was running high as the tournament approached: "We're very excited about the World Cup being staged here next year and I know the cricket community is really looking forward to hosting this party – our first taste of World Cup action since 2015." ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at a glance: Hosted in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April, 2022 Eight nations 31 matches Six host cities: Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, DunedinCorporate hospitality packages available from 6 SeptemberIndividual match tickets on sale from 4 October

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World ICC Lincoln Hamilton Sale Nelson Tauranga Wellington Christchurch Auckland David Money February March April September October Women 2015 Family Media Event All From Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Infinix to debut its premium Laptop series X1 soon ..

Infinix to debut its premium Laptop series X1 soon in Pakistan

5 seconds ago
 Lungs of earth: PMâ€™s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PMâ€™s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

25 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

36 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

38 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

40 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.