(@Abdulla99267510)

Although India will host the 2025 World Cup, Pakistan will play all of its matches at a neutral venue

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) After Pakistan qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India. The mathes of Pakistan green shirts would be l be conducted under a hybrid model due to logistical challenges faced by India.

Although India will host the 2025 World Cup, Pakistan will play all of its matches at a neutral venue. The arrangement was finalized during discussions surrounding the 2025 Champions Trophy, after India refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns. Consequently, Pakistan chose Dubai as the neutral venue for the event.

In the match played yesterday at Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Posting a total of 205 runs in the allotted 50 overs, the team then bowled out Thailand for just 118 runs in 34.

4 overs. With this 67-run victory, Pakistan secured their fourth consecutive win in the World Cup Qualifiers.

During the same discussions, the ICC, board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI), and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mutually agreed that all India-Pakistan matches across ICC events until 2027 would be played at neutral venues.

The includes the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 (India), ICC T20 World Cup 2026 (India/Sri Lanka), and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2028 (Pakistan).

Additionally, if Pakistan qualifies for the semifinals or finals of the 2025 Women’s World Cup, those matches will also be held outside India. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match will likewise be played at a neutral venue.