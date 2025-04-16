- Home
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Kainat Imtiaz Enjoys Commentary Along With 10-year Old Daughter
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Former cricketer Kainat Imtiaz shares her pictures with daughter while doing commentary for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) Former women cricketer Kainat Imtiaz is enjoying commentary while taking care of her 10-month-old daughter for ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
Kainat Imtiaz has represented Pakistan in 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 21 T20 matches.
Taking to Instagram, Kainat Imtiaz shared her pictures with the daughter while doing commentary for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier.
She said, "It is difficult to manage with my daughter but everything is possible because we have many examples,”.
She mentioned Cricketer Bismah Maroof who played cricket for two years with her daughter, and now she is doing commentary.
She also said, “I have a 10-month-old daughter, and yes, she might cry but her father is with us.
My family support is very strong. My husband is very supportive; after all, he has a daughter too. Sometimes, my mother is with me. When you have family support, any sacrifice can be made, and success can be achieved,”.
Kainat Imtiaz added, “I am doing commentary in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, and my mother is umpiring. What could be a better moment than this? My mother has worked very hard to build her career. She made her ODI debut here, and before that, she made her T20 umpiring debut. She is a huge inspiration for me,”.
She also mentioned, “After cricket, commentary is a new career for me. I am still learning a lot. Both my daughter and I are struggling but I am thoroughly enjoying my commentary career,”.
