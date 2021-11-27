UrduPoint.com

ICC Women's CWC Qualifier 2021 Called Off

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:45 PM

ICC Women's CWC qualifier 2021 called off

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has called off the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare due to the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, following the breakout of a new COVID-19 variant in Southern Africa

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) has called off the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare due to the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, following the breakout of a new COVID-19 variant in Southern Africa.

The decision was taken during the preliminary league phase of the nine-team tournament, that was to decide the final three qualifiers for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, to be played in New Zealand, as well as two additional teams for the next cycle of the ICC Women's Championship, said a press release issued here.

The qualifiers would now be decided according to the team rankings as detailed in the tournament playing conditions.

Therefore, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies would now progress to the event in New Zealand.

Play in two of the three matches scheduled for Saturday Zimbabwe v Pakistan and USA v Thailand started as scheduled but the third fixture of the day, between the West Indies and Sri Lanka, could not be staged as a member of the Sri Lanka team support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said, "We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event but with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home.

"We have explored a number of options to allow us to complete the event but it isn't feasible and we will fly the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible. Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 by virtue of their rankings, whilst Sri Lanka and Ireland will also join them in the next cycle of the ICC Women's Championship." The teams who have qualified for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3 were Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand (hosts), Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh.

The number of teams in the third cycle of the ICC Women's Championship (from 2022-2025) has been increased from eight to ten, and these teams will be Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Africa Cricket World Thailand ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Progress Harare Ireland South Africa Zimbabwe March April Women Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry issues clarification on news publ ..

Finance Ministry issues clarification on news publish in media

3 minutes ago
 Two Myanmar-China border crossings re-open for tra ..

Two Myanmar-China border crossings re-open for trade

3 minutes ago
 Hong Kong protest film wins Taiwan's Golden Horse ..

Hong Kong protest film wins Taiwan's Golden Horse award

3 minutes ago
 Police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters ..

Police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in Burkina: AFP

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong protest film wins Taiwan's Gold Horse aw ..

Hong Kong protest film wins Taiwan's Gold Horse award

4 minutes ago
 In Madrid, police protest against security law ref ..

In Madrid, police protest against security law reform

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.