ICC Women's Player Of Month Nominations For August Announced

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month nominees has been announced for August 2021, with both the men's and women's nominees featuring strong candidates that are sure to leave the fans torn.

The women's nominees feature Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham, and the Ireland duo of Gaby Lewis and Eimear Richardson, the ICC said on Monday.

Boochatham made contributions with both bat and ball in the series against Zimbabwe, which propelled her to career-best positions across the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player rankings for batters, bowlers, and all-rounders.

Her performances helped Thailand win their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe 2-1.

The Ireland duo of Lewis and Richardson played a big part in Ireland's three wins out of four in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in August.

Lewis became the first Ireland player to score a century in women's T20Is, during their 164-run win over Germany, in the opening game of the tournament. Lewis' knock featured 11 fours and three sixes, and her 105 came off just 60 balls.

Richardson, meanwhile, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in Europe Qualifiers, thanks to her contributions with both bat and ball. She finished the tournament with seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.19, and aggregated 76 runs with the bat.

