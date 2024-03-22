Open Menu

ICC Women’s T20 Fixtures Announced

Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

The fixtures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 would be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from April 25 to May 7

A total of 10 teams would be battling for two Women’s T20 World Cup spots to be held in Bangladesh later this year, said a press release.

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five each, would compete in the Qualifier in two Abu Dhabi venues from April 25. The two table-toppers from the two groups would feature in the semi-finals on May 5 with the winners booking their tickets to Bangladesh and joining the hosts, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in September and October.

Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America (USA) feature in Group A, while Ireland, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu and Zimbabwe make up Group B.

The event features eight teams from the five ICC Global Development Regions, as well as Ireland and Sri Lanka, who did not find a place in the top six of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa and therefore missed out on automatic qualification for this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Qualifier would be staged at Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval, both form part of the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. Mohan Oval, also located in the same vicinity, will host two warm-up matches on April 21 and 23.

On the opening day, Sri Lanka will take on Thailand, while Scotland will play Uganda at Tolerance Oval. At Zayed Cricket Stadium, Ireland will face UAE and Zimbabwe will take on Vanuatu. The final will take place on May 7 at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Four matches would be played on each of the group stage match days – two each at Tolerance Oval and Zayed Cricket Stadium.

