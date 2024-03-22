ICC Women’s T20 Fixtures Announced
Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
The fixtures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 would be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from April 25 to May 7
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The fixtures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 would be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from April 25 to May 7.
A total of 10 teams would be battling for two Women’s T20 World Cup spots to be held in Bangladesh later this year, said a press release.
Ten teams, divided into two groups of five each, would compete in the Qualifier in two Abu Dhabi venues from April 25. The two table-toppers from the two groups would feature in the semi-finals on May 5 with the winners booking their tickets to Bangladesh and joining the hosts, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in September and October.
Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America (USA) feature in Group A, while Ireland, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu and Zimbabwe make up Group B.
The event features eight teams from the five ICC Global Development Regions, as well as Ireland and Sri Lanka, who did not find a place in the top six of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa and therefore missed out on automatic qualification for this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
The Qualifier would be staged at Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval, both form part of the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. Mohan Oval, also located in the same vicinity, will host two warm-up matches on April 21 and 23.
On the opening day, Sri Lanka will take on Thailand, while Scotland will play Uganda at Tolerance Oval. At Zayed Cricket Stadium, Ireland will face UAE and Zimbabwe will take on Vanuatu. The final will take place on May 7 at Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Four matches would be played on each of the group stage match days – two each at Tolerance Oval and Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Recent Stories
Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque
A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence
Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points
Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi
Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM
CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects
Rs. 45 billion disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Stock markets diverge on outlook for interest rates
More Stories From Sports
-
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight5 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka 217-5 against Bangladesh as de Silva leads fightback5 hours ago
-
Women's basketball icon Clark faces her last March Madness7 hours ago
-
North Korea v Japan World Cup qualifier to take place at neutral venue8 hours ago
-
Nishikori defeated in comeback game, Wozniacki out in Miami10 hours ago
-
Nishikori defeated in comeback game, Wozniacki out in Miami10 hours ago
-
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic20 hours ago
-
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw20 hours ago
-
Germany football teams to swap Adidas for Nike kit from 202720 hours ago
-
Germany football teams to swap Adidas for Nike kit from 202720 hours ago
-
Dodgers fire Ohtani's long-time interpreter after theft allegation22 hours ago
-
North Korea says can't host World Cup qualifier: Japan football chief22 hours ago