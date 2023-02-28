UrduPoint.com

ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Qualifiers Confirmed

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 qualifiers confirmed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The automatic qualifiers for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 have been identified after the end of the eighth edition of the tournament that saw Australia win their sixth title at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

As per the qualification process, the top three teams from each group earn direct qualification along with the hosts and the highest-ranked team outside of the six direct qualifiers from the 10-team tournament, said a press release on Tuesday.

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are the teams to earn direct qualification as the top three teams of Group 1 in the league stage while England, India and the West Indies similarly make it from Group 2.

Bangladesh qualify as hosts of the ninth edition of the tournament while Pakistan make it by virtue of being the next highest-ranked team in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings as of February 27.

The remaining two spots would be identified through a Global Qualifier to be held in early 2024. The dates and venues of this tournament will be announced in due course.

From the teams that played in this year's tournament, Sri Lanka and Ireland are the teams failing to get a direct qualification. Sri Lanka were currently ranked eighth in the rankings while Ireland are 10th.

