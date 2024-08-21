ICC Women's T20 World Cup Moved To UAE
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2024 | 07:31 PM
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The event, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah, said a press release.
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “I would like to thank the team at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for exploring all avenues to try and enable the event to be hosted in Bangladesh, but travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that wasn’t feasible. However, they will retain hosting rights. We look forward to taking an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the near future.
“I’d also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping in to host on behalf of the BCB and Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their generous offers of support, and we look forward to seeing ICC global events in both of those countries in 2026.”
ICC Chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022.
Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next Chair by August 27 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new Chair commencing on December 1.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Sports
-
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England5 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lanka skipper De Silva departs5 hours ago
-
Saud Shakeel joins Saeed Ahmed to score fastest 1000 Test runs7 hours ago
-
Saim, Saud show resilience on challenging opening day of first Test7 hours ago
-
Germany goalkeeper Neuer retires from international duty7 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA presents Rs 5 mln cash award to Arshad Nadeem7 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs 5 million to Arshad Nadeem9 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem9 hours ago
-
CM felicitates athlete Bano Butt9 hours ago
-
Woakes at the double as Sri Lanka slump against England in first Test9 hours ago
-
Day two of second four-day match abandoned9 hours ago