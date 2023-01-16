UrduPoint.com

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima Shines With Excellent Performance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:21 AM

Eyman Fatima has shown a lot of class, talent and promise as she scored 65 not out with 11 exquisite fours from 60 balls to lead Pakistan to a strong position to win against Rwanda.

POTCHEFSTROOM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16January 2023) Pakistan U19 Women’s made an impressive start to the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 when they defeated Rwanda U19 Women’s by eight wickets here on Sunday.

Chasing 107 runs for victory, Pakistan were struggling at 42 for two at the halfway stage. However, they resumed the run-chase following drinks break with intent and purpose when they scored 17 runs in the 11th over that gave their innings the impetus and helped to reach the target for the loss of two wickets with 13 balls to spare.

Pakistan teenagers scored 66 runs in the last 47 balls.

Eyman Fatima showed a lot of class, talent and promise when she scored 65 not out with 11 exquisite fours from 60 balls to spearhead Pakistan’s chase. Eyman, after losing Shawaal Zulfiqar (1) in the first over, put on 34 runs for the second wicket with Warda Yousaf (16) before adding 72 runs for the unbroken third wicket with skipper Syed Aroob Shah.

Aroob returned unbeaten on 20 from 21 balls with two fours.

Earlier, Rwanda hit six fours in their 106 for eight that revolved around Gisele Ishimwe’s 40 and Cynthia Tuyizere’s 20. The two batters added 52 runs for the second wicket after Areesha Noor had taken a wicket on the fifth ball of her first over. She later added the wicket of Rwanda wicketkeeper Henriette Isimbi to finish with figures of 4-0-19-2.

Zaib-un-Nisa, Anosha Nasir and Aroob took a wicket each, while three Rwanda batters were run-out.

Pakistan will play England here on Tuesday, while their last Group B match will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Scores in brief:

Rwanda Women’s U19 106-8, 20 overs (Gisele Ishimwe 40, Cynthia Tuyizere 20; Areesha Noor 2-19)

Pakistan Women’s U19 108-2, 17.5 overs, (Eyman Fatima 65 not out, Syeda Aroob Shah 20 not out, Warda Yousaf 16)

Player of the match – Eyman Fatima (Pakistan)

