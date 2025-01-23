ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies Defeat Malaysia By 53 Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 07:07 PM
JOHOR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) In ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, West Indies defeated Malaysia by 53 runs at Bayuemas Oval, Malaysia on Thursday.
Batting first, West Indies scored one hundred twelve runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted twenty overs.
In reply, Malaysia were all out scoring fifty-nine runs in eighteen overs.
Earlier, Pakistan Women’s U19 team fell 13 runs short in their final group match against Ireland Women’s U19 in a rain-hit fixture here at the Johor cricket academy Oval in Malaysia.
Pakistan finished fourth in the Group B and will now face Samoa in the 4th place play-off on Friday, 24 January at the same venue with the first ball expected to be bowled at 7.30am PKT. From Group B Ireland along with England and United States of America (USA) have qualified for the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.
Ireland, who opted to bat first winning the toss, posted 69-5 in the allotted nine overs with player of the match Alice Walsh top-scoring with a 19-ball 31.
Walsh, who opened the batting hit five fours before falling to leg-spinner Quratulain in the seventh over. Her opening partner Freya Sargent hit two fours in her 11 off 10, while Annabel Squires and Abbi Harrison contributed with run-a-ball 13 not out and 10, respectively.
For Pakistan Memoona Khalid picked up two wickets in her only over. Pakistan’s revised target as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method was 73 in nine overs.
In turn, Pakistan got off to a promising start of 24 for no loss in 2.1 overs before wickets started falling regularly as they finished with 59-7. Skipper Komal Khan top-scored with run-a-ball 12 hitting a solitary boundary as her team fell short.
For Ireland, Ellie McGee was the pick of the bowlers with two scalps in as many overs giving away 13 runs.
