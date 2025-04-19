ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets In Their Final
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 08:48 PM
Pakistan chased down 179-run target set by Bangladesh in the 40th over
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Pakistan Women on Saturday defeated Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets in their final match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.
Batting first, Bangladesh Women posted 178 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Ritu Moni top-scored with 48 runs, while Fahima Khatun contributed 44 runs.
For Pakistan Women, Sadia Iqbal claimed 3 wickets, while Fatima Sana and Diana Baig took 2 wickets each.
Pakistan chased down the target in the 40th over. Muneeba Ali was the top scorer with 69 runs, and Aliya Riaz remained unbeaten on 52.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Women remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches.
The team has already qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final2 minutes ago
-
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans6 minutes ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 hour ago
-
Pak Women saunter to victory against Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs23 hours ago
-
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neutral venues instead ..1 day ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters2 days ago
-
Pakistan hosts World Juniors Tennis Championship 20252 days ago
-
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters2 days ago
-
CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala2 days ago
-
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU2 days ago