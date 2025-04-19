Open Menu

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets In Their Final

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 08:48 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Pakistan Women on Saturday defeated Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets in their final match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

Batting first, Bangladesh Women posted 178 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Ritu Moni top-scored with 48 runs, while Fahima Khatun contributed 44 runs.

For Pakistan Women, Sadia Iqbal claimed 3 wickets, while Fatima Sana and Diana Baig took 2 wickets each.

Pakistan chased down the target in the 40th over. Muneeba Ali was the top scorer with 69 runs, and Aliya Riaz remained unbeaten on 52.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Women remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all five of their matches.

The team has already qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

