ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 Teams Will Take Part In 16-day Training Camp

Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:33 PM

The camp will be held from 5-20 October at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium, Karachi, in a bio-secure environment.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2021) Eighteen national women players will take part in a 16-day training camp to prepare the side for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, which will be played in Zimbabwe from 21 November to 5 December.

During the camp the players will work on their fitness, match practice, scenario-based practice and match sessions keeping in mind the Zimbabwe event. To provide a challenging environment to the players, matches against U19 boys’ team will also be held at the camp.

Players for the camp: Aimen Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Rameen Shamim.

