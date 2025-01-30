- Home
- Sports
- ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025: Pakistan announces 27-day training camp for cricketers
ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025: Pakistan Announces 27-day Training Camp For Cricketers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:45 PM
Camp will begin February 2 at Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre while players and support staff will assemble on Saturday
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket board on Thursday announced a 27-day training camp for the Pakistan women cricketers in Multan to prepare for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025.
The camp will begin on Sunday, 2 February at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, while the players and support staff will assemble on Saturday.
A total of 31 players, including PCB’s 16 centrally contracted women cricketers, have been invited to the training camp, which involves regular sessions on fitness training, skill enhancement and seven 50-over practice matches throughout the month of February.
The players will use the high-quality facilities available at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre, while the matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
Head coach of Pakistan Women’s team and former Test cricketer Mohammad Wasim, who took up the role in July 2024, will lead the camp.
Pakistan will feature in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers along with Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies, in a bid to qualify for the mega event. The finalists of the tournament will join the top six teams of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 for the eight-team ICC Women’s World Cup.
List of players invited to the camp:
Batters – Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jebeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Sidra Amin.
Wicketkeepers – Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi and Sidra Nawaz
All-rounders – Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Tuba Hassan
Spinners – Ghulam Fatima, Mahnoor Aftab, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tania Saeed, and Umm-e-Hani
Pacers – Diana Baig, Fatima Khan, Tasmia Rubab, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz
Recent Stories
DUBAI GAMES announces Emarat as Diamond Sponsor for next 3 years
Etihad Credit Insurance receives AA- rating with stable outlook from Fitch Ratin ..
ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025: Pakistan announces 27-day training camp ..
IHC stops trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP
Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021 course underway at Police Line
SC issues written order withdrawing judicial orders
CAYA Youth Summit 2025 delegates explore Pakistan’s cultural and historical la ..
Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents ..
Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS graduation ceremony
Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's northern province
Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs
China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient cultural marvels during Spring ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025: Pakistan announces 27-day training camp for cricketers1 minute ago
-
DC, DPO inspect arrangements for Cholistan Rally2 hours ago
-
Cricket fever grips fans as ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets sell out in record time: Report10 minutes ago
-
Australia's Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs19 hours ago
-
Williams, Adams return for Wales' Six Nations opener against France19 hours ago
-
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test22 hours ago
-
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation series23 hours ago
-
Two new VVIP enclosures added to Gaddafi Stadium22 hours ago
-
DC Haripur vows to promote sports23 hours ago
-
Noman attain career best in ICC Rankings1 day ago
-
Chairman PCB visits Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to see upgradation work23 hours ago
-
Pakistan Padel Federation to host National Championship in March1 day ago