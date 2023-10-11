Open Menu

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat First Against India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2023 | 01:16 PM

Both India and Afghanistan are much excited for today’s must win encounter at Dehli ground.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2023) Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against India in a crucial win match at Dehli ground today.

Hashmatullah Shahidi said that the surface is good and they would put up a good target they as they have a good line-up to defend. He said that they would try their best to bounce back with the bat.

He also said that the travel had been enjoyable.

Afghanistan did not make any changes in the team. On other hand, Rohit Sharma was of the view that they'd have looked to bat second as they noticed dew while training.

He stated that the wicket would not change too much, that they needed to bowl well. He stated the last game gave them a lot of confidence that the way Kohli and KL batted was magnificent. He was of the view that they take pride with players standing up. India, however, replaced Ashwin with Shardul Thakur.

