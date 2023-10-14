Open Menu

ICC World Cup 2023: India Opt To Bowl First Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in blockbuster match on Saturday (today).

It is 12th match of the ongoing mega event of ICC World Cup 2023 which is being played at Narenda Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The players of both sides are much excited for today’s encounter.

