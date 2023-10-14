ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

(@Abdulla99267510)

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Pakistan and India are poised for a highly anticipated clash in the World Cup, set to take place in Ahmedabad today. Both teams, undefeated so far in the tournament, are eager to assert their dominance against their fierce rivals at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

These arch-rivals share a storied cricketing history. In the ODI format, Pakistan holds the edge with 73 victories compared to India's 56 losses, but India boasts an impressive track record in the cricket World Cup. Since their first World Cup encounter in 1992, India has remained unbeaten against Pakistan in this competition.

The stakes are even higher for this group stage match as both teams have breezed through their initial two matches of the tournament. Babar Azam's Pakistan side displayed their prowess, comfortably defeating the Netherlands and executing the highest successful chase in World Cup history.

Sri Lanka managed to put up a formidable 344-run total against Pakistan, with Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama making significant contributions. However, Pakistan's strong batting lineup rose to the challenge. While Babar and Imam-ul-Haq have yet to shine in the tournament, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan have already displayed their excellent form with centuries against Sri Lanka.

India made an impressive start to their campaign, with their spinners dismantling the Australian batting order, restricting them to a mere 199 runs. Despite early jitters against the Australian pacers, India comfortably reached the target, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul taking control of the game.

In their next match, India confidently chased down Afghanistan's target of 273, securing victory with eight wickets and 15 overs to spare. However, the clash against Pakistan promises to be a sterner test.

India and Pakistan have faced each other in only one ODI match since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, at the Asia Cup last month. Centuries by Kohli and Rahul led India to a resounding 228-run victory.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha,Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli,Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami,Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav