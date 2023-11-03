Open Menu

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherland Set 180-run Target For Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:22 PM

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherland set 180-run target for Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi claimed the last wicket, Paul van Meekeren lbw for 4 to give Nabi 3 for 28 while Sybrand Engelbrecht top scored with 58 and Max O’Dowd contributed 42 but no other player passed 29 for Netherlands, who had four players run out.

LUCKNOW: Netherland set 180-run target for Afghanistan in the 47th Over of the clash at Lucknow ground on Friday.

Mohammad Nabi claimed the last wicket, Paul van Meekeren lbw for 4 to give Nabi 3 for 28.

Sybrand Engelbrecht top scored with 58 and Max O’Dowd contributed 42 but no other player passed 29 for Netherlands, who had four players run out.

It is 34th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Netherland.

