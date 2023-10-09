ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides are excited for today's clash at Hyderabad ground.

HYDERABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) Netherlands won the toss and opted to field first against New Zealand.

It is the 6th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Both sides are excited for today's clash at Hyderabad ground.

Squads:

Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult