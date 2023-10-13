ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players of both teams are excited for today’s encounter at Chennai ground, India.

CHENNAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2023) New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh at Chennai ground on Friday (today).

It is the 11th match of the ongoing mega event of ICC’s Men cricket World Cup being played at Chennai ground.

