Open Menu

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand Opt To Field Against Bangladesh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 13, 2023 | 01:21 PM

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

The players of both teams are excited for today’s encounter at Chennai ground, India.

CHENNAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2023) New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh at Chennai ground on Friday (today).

It is the 11th match of the ongoing mega event of ICC’s Men cricket World Cup being played at Chennai ground.

The players of both sides are much excited for today’s encounter.

Related Topics

Cricket World Chennai Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

10 minutes ago
 Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

32 minutes ago
 OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

32 minutes ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

43 minutes ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

51 minutes ago
UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

53 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax ..

Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax stamps through advanced techno ..

1 hour ago
 West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging ..

West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging team to tour Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announc ..

Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announced

1 hour ago
 IMF praises UAE economic and financial development ..

IMF praises UAE economic and financial developments

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports