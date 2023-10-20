Open Menu

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia Clash Becomes Top Trend On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 20, 2023 | 12:24 PM

The cricket fans and experts are making interesting comments about today’s match between Pakistan and Australia.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2023) As both Pakistan and Australia are set to lock horns today, the Twitteratis are making interesting comments about the match.

The win for is crucial in this match as it lose previously to India with a big margin in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

The match will start at 1:30 pm today at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pakistan has made changes in its playing XI as Usama Mir has replaced All-rounder Shadab Khan.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, the cricket fans have made interesting comments.

Neil Hawkins was of the view, “Countdown to the #PAKvsAUS cricket match has begun. Pressure’s on. Working on my cover drive with a bat signed by the stars of the Australian team. Diplomat’s dilemma – who should I support: the Aussies or the Shaheens?? Any suggestions? #PAKvAUS 🇦🇺🇵🇰 ❤️ 🏏,”.

Maham Gillani tweeted, “While making a prediction about Pak vs Aus, both Shahid Afridi and his daughter said Pakistan will win. The cutest moment when Arwa said “Shaheen Afridi Pakistan me hai, kyun hai” and see Lala’s reply’😀❤️ #PakvAus #ICCCricketWorldCup23 #ShaheenAfridi #PakvsAus @SAfridiOfficial,”.

Lahore Qalandars also wished good luck to Pakistan for today’s clash with Australia.

It said, “The battle lines are drawn | Good luck team Pakistan 👍 #PAKvsAUS 🏏#CWC23 #WorldCup2023 #qalandarbrothers #qalandarfamily #Mainhoonqalandar #Dilse,”.

