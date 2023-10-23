ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today  

, ,

This is a must-win match for both sides for their survival in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

CHENNAI : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2023) Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan today.

It is a must-win match for both sides and it is 22nd match of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 which is being played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pakistan had earlier lost to match and if it loses today it will not have any further chance to commit any error. Afghanistan will be out of the race if it is defeated today.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf