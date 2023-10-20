Open Menu

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Opt To Bowl First Against Ausralia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 20, 2023 | 01:35 PM

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia  

The 18th match of mega event ICC World Cup 2023 is being played at  M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2023) Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia.

The match is being played at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pakistan has made changes in its playing XI as Usama Mir has replaced All-rounder Shadab Khan.

