ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 283-run target for Afghanistan  

Babar Azam scored 74 runs off 92 balls, Abdullah Shafique made 58 runs off 75 balls while the partnership of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed added 80 runs for Pakistan.

CHENNAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2023) Pakistan has set the target of 283 for Afghanistan in must-win clash at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday (today).

Pakistan lost seven wickets while scoring 282 runs against Afghanistan.

For Afghanistan, Noor Ahmed took three wickets for 49 runs in 10 Overs, Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets for 52 runs in seven Overs while Muhammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai took one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in a must win match.

It is the 22nd match of ICC cricket World Cup 2023. If Afghanistan lose it could be out of the race and if Pakistan lose this match there will be challenges for it to survive in the mega event.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf