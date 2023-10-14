ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in Ahmedabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) The highly-anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash is underway today in Ahmedabad, with reports indicating clear and warm weather for the match.

Initial media reports hinted at the possibility of light rain in the city near the Sabarmati River, situated 25km from Gujarat's capital, Gandhinagar. However, the latest weather forecast suggests a "mostly sunny and very warm" day, with a real feel of 40°C and only a 1% chance of precipitation.

As the day progresses, the temperature is expected to decrease slightly. According to AccuWeather, the evening will be "clear and warm" with a real feel of 31°C and 53% humidity.

This blockbuster match has garnered the attention of billions of cricket enthusiasts worldwide as arch-rivals Pakistan and India face off in the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium.

This encounter marks the first One-Day International between Pakistan and India on Indian soil in a decade. Their previous bilateral series concluded with Pakistan defeating the hosts 2-1.

Both teams are entering the match on the back of victorious performances in their opening World Cup fixtures. India secured wins against Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi, while Pakistan achieved a historic World Cup chase, with Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan delivering impressive centuries during their memorable match against Hyderabad.

Babar Azam's squad initiated their World Cup campaign with an 81-run triumph over the Netherlands.