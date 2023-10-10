Open Menu

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat First Against Pakistan Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2023 | 02:07 PM

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

Both sides are excited for the 8th match of ICC World Cup 2023 being played at Ahmedabad ground.

HYDERABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan today.

It is the 8th match of ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The match is being played at Hyderabad ground while both sides are excited for the clash.

Related Topics

Pakistan World ICC Sri Lanka Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

34 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

52 minutes ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

1 hour ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

2 hours ago
Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

3 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports