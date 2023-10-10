Open Menu

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Set Massive Target Of 245 Runs For Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2023 | 02:07 PM

Kusal Mendis scored 122 off 77 balls, Sadeera scored 108 off 89 balls and pushed their side to a strong position in a crucial win match.

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) Sri Lanka on Tuesday set a massive target of 345 runs for Pakistan in crucial win match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

The Pakistani bowlers made a good start as they took wickets of Sri Lankan batters but Mandis and Sandeera’s centuries led their side to a strong position.

Kusal Mendis scored 122 off 77 balls while Sadeera scored 108 off 89 balls.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali showed good performance and took four wickets.

Haris Rauf got two wickets while all others including Shaheen, Nawaz and Shadab could get one wicket each. Iftikhar Ahmed, however, bowled well but he could not get any wicket.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

