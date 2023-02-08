ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The second edition of the ICC World Test Championship Final would be played between June 7 and 11, as two years of Test cricket reaches its conclusion in the Ultimate Test at The Oval in England.

The South London venue has hosted over 100 Test matches in its rich history, and in June will welcome the top two Test sides in the ICC World Test Championship standings, which will compete for the ICC World Test Championship Mace following two years of hard-fought competition, said a press release.

The ICC World Test Championship Final was the pinnacle event in the Test Calendar and is a week-long celebration of the longest format of the game. This Ultimate Test was the culmination of two years of intense competition in the ICC World Test Championship, spanning 61 Test matches over 24 series played to date.

While the two competing nations may not yet be known, there are a host of significant fixtures due to play out in the coming weeks to determine the Finalists, and excitement is building ahead of June's clash.

Australia currently tops the standings, with India in hot pursuit in second place, and both teams go head-to-head across a four-Test series from February 9 with a place at The Oval, and the coveted ICC World Test Championship Mace, firmly in their sights.

While six teams in total stand a chance of qualification, among the frontrunners to challenge the top two were Sri Lanka, who sit third in the standings and South Africa in fourth, who take on reigning WTC champions New Zealand and the West Indies respectively over two two-Test series during February and March.

On the potential of securing their place at the showpiece event, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said, "The prospect of playing in the World Test Championship Final has been a big motivator for us over the last couple of years, more so now having missed out on over rates last time. To play at a neutral venue like The Oval adds another element for both sides who make the Final.

"We are confident we can secure a place while here in India after a really strong 12 months. The Final would be a great reward for the players and staff who have done so well." India's captain Rohit Sharma looks ahead to what could be a second successive WTC Final encounter, remarking, "Leading Team India out onto the field of play at the World Test Championship Final would be special.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne also relishes the opportunity to compete in the World Test Championship Final, adding, "Sri Lanka still has a good chance of making it to the World Test Championship Final.

South Africa also has a chance of qualification, and their Test captain Dean Elgar commented, "While we may have an outside chance of qualification for the World Test Championship Final, there's no greater encouragement than the thought of playing for silverware in such a historic format at such a historic ground.

"With so much to play for, we would love to add some more drama to an already exciting competition and qualify for the Final in June."