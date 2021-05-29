UrduPoint.com
ICC World Test C'ship Final Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:24 PM

ICC World Test C'ship final next month

The final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand would be staged in a bio-secure environment at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand would be staged in a bio-secure environment at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22, 2021.

The event has now been granted an exemption by the UK government as outlined in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, International travel and Operator Liability) (England) Regulations 2021, released on May 17, said a press release issued here.

As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men's team would arrive in the UK on June 3 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test.

Prior to travelling, the party would have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place.

Upon landing, they would proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.

Regular tests would be conducted during the period of isolation. Players' activity would be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.

The New Zealand team were already in the UK ahead of their bilateral series against England and the team would transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the World Test Championship Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post arrival in Southampton.

