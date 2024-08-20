ICCI honors Olympic gold-medalist Arshad Nadeem

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday hosted a ceremony to felicitate Arshad Nadeem, the gold-medalist of the Paris Olympics 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday hosted a ceremony to felicitate Arshad Nadeem, the gold-medalist of the Paris Olympics 2024.

ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari presented Arshad with a personal cheque of One Million Rupees, while ICCI officials announced a total of Five Million Rupees for the gold-medalist, said a statement.

Bakhtawari lauded Arshad for making the country proud and inspiring the youth with his historic achievement. He emphasized the need to celebrate Arshad's victory at the national level and announced plans to establish the Arshad Nadeem academy in Islamabad to train young athletes.

The ICCI President expressed optimism for Pakistan to win multiple gold medals in the next Olympics and assured that the business community would always support Arshad, a role model for the youth.

Senior Vice President Faad Waheed highlighted the importance of promoting sports among the youth and admired Arshad's achievement despite limited resources.