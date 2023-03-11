ICCI hosts Islamabad United cricketers

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United along with Coach Azhar Mahmood and team members, including Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Colin Munro visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for an interaction with the business community here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United along with Coach Azhar Mahmood and team members, including Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Colin Munro visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for an interaction with the business community here on Saturday.

Faad Waheed, the acting president of ICCI welcomed the visiting guests, said a press release issued here.

Speaking at the occasion, Faad Waheed said that the global sports market had grown to over $ 512 billion in 2023 and Pakistan could achieve a lot of benefits for its economy by promoting cricket and other sports and enhancing exports of sports products.

He stressed that the government should establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Islamabad to promote local cricketing talent. He wished the Islamabad United best wishes and hoped that it would win the PSL final and assured that the business community would fully support them.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, the group leader of the ICCI said that the promotion of sports was very important for the country's nation-building.

He said the business community was proud of the performance of Islamabad United and hoped that they would win the final of PSL. He said that ICCI would play a role in constructing a new cricket stadium in the Federal capital.

Ali Naqi, the owner of Islamabad United thanked ICCI for the warm reception and great hospitality rendered to the players of his team.

He said that Islamabad needed a proper ecosystem of sports in the city, including the construction of cricket grounds, and hotels, and held that ICCI should play a role in this regard.

Azhar Mahmood, the coach of Islamabad United said the city had a lot of talent for cricket and stressed the need for a cricket stadium and good hotels to bring forward the emerging talent in sport.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Khalid Chaudhry, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Dr. Usman and others asked various questions to the players and were given detailed answers.