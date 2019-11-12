UrduPoint.com
ICCI To Join Hands With PPBL To Make Arabian Sea Title Fight A Real Success

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:52 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has assured all-out support to Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) to make its upcoming boxing event in Islamabad a real success, the PPBL claimed on Tuesday

The PPBL is set to host World Boxing Council (WBC) approved event, 'The Arabian Sea Title Fight' in Islamabad by the end of next month.

"The fight was earlier scheduled to be held on November 22. However, it has been rescheduled for next month due to some managerial reasons," a spokesman of PPBL said in a statement.

He said the ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, former ICCI President Khalid Malik on Monday held a reception for PPBL President Syed Nauman Shah and discussed the ways to hold the PPBL event in a befitting manner.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar, Amir Kiyani and Salman Aftab also attended the reception.

"The ICCI acknowledged PPBL efforts for promotion of pro-boxing in Pakistan. It has pledged to join hands with us to make our boxing event successful. The ICCI leadership has also expressed the desire to work with us for promotion of boxing in Pakistan," the PPBL spokesman said.

