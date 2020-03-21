UrduPoint.com
Ice Hockey Men's World Championships Cancelled

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:24 PM

The men's Ice Hockey World Championships, scheduled for May 8-24 in Switzerland, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the international federation (IIHF) announced on Saturday

"Given the current circumstances and following discussions with various stakeholders, the IIHF Council has determined that the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Lausanne cannot take place," the federation said in a statement.

"There are obviously no possibilities to relocate ...to another country." The annual congress of the IIHF, which was supposed to take place from 21 to 23 May in Zurich, has been postponed indefinitely.

The tournaments in the lower division, which allow the teams to be promoted were cancelled on Tuesday.

The women's World Championships, scheduled for Nova Scotia in Canada starting on March 31, were cancelled on March 7.

