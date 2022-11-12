UrduPoint.com

Ice Hockey World Cup Postponed From 2024 To February 2025 - Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 12, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Ice Hockey World Cup Postponed From 2024 to February 2025 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The next World Cup of Hockey will take place in 2025, instead of 2024, National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday.

"Over the last year, the NHL and the NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next World Cup of Hockey, the premier international best-on-best hockey tournament, in February 2024.

Unfortunately, in the current environment it is not feasible to hold the World Cup of Hockey at that time. We continue to plan for the next World Cup of Hockey, hopefully in February 2025," the statement said.

