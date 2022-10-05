ICMS Club defeats Shaheen in T20 cricket tournament

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :In Peshawar T20 cricket Tournament, ICMS Cricket Club defeated Shaheen Club by 78 runs in a match played at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

In the scheduled overs, ICMS scored 156 in which Salman Afridi 54, Abdul Rahim 27, Hasnain 17 were the prominent scorers.

Tariq, Nauman and Hamad dismissed two players each from Shaheen Cricket Club.

In reply, the entire team of Shaheen Cricket Club scored 78 runs in 16.5 overs, Akbar Ali was the top scorer with 37 runs, whereas ISMS Obaidullah and Shoaib dismissed two players each.