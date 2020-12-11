UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICMS Colt Advance In Peshawar Inter-Club One Day Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:02 PM

ICMS Colt advance in Peshawar Inter-Club One Day Cricket

ICMS Colts Cricket Club defeated Abaseen Cricket Club by two wickets in the ongoing Inter-Club One Day Cricket Tournament being played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Frida

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :ICMS Colts cricket Club defeated Abaseen Cricket Club by two wickets in the ongoing Inter-Club One Day Cricket Tournament being played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Friday.

Playing first, Abaseen Cricket Club bowled out the entire team for 154 in the 30.1 over of the allotted 35 overs. Hammad scored 52, Khalil 32 and Yaseen 12 runs. From ICMS Colts, Mudassar Nasir got four wickets, Adnan Babar and Irfan got two wickets each while Qaiser Jamal and Shahab Khan got one wicket each.

In reply, ICMS achieved the target at a loss of eight wickets. Adnan Akbar stood out with 52, Shoaib with 28 and Muhammad Zubair with 16 runs. From Abaseen Club, Zawan Hikmat and Ahmed Hussain took two wickets each while Mian Khan and Yaseen took one wicket each. Former President Peshawar District Cricket Association Muhammad Asghar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Jamshed Iqbal and Mahfooz Sabir officiated while Abdul Wahid acted as scorer.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Nasir From

Recent Stories

ArcelorMittal, Italy sign ex-Ilva steel production ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 694 recove ..

21 minutes ago

New Star win AMAN T20 Cricket trophy in Dir Upper

4 minutes ago

EU Commission Head Says Expects Decision on Deal O ..

11 minutes ago

EU Commission Vice President Welcomes Deal on Long ..

11 minutes ago

All Pakistan Junior Boys U19 Championship from Dec ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.