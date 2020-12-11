ICMS Colt advance in Peshawar Inter-Club One Day Cricket

ICMS Colts Cricket Club defeated Abaseen Cricket Club by two wickets in the ongoing Inter-Club One Day Cricket Tournament being played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Frida

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :ICMS Colts cricket Club defeated Abaseen Cricket Club by two wickets in the ongoing Inter-Club One Day Cricket Tournament being played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Friday.

Playing first, Abaseen Cricket Club bowled out the entire team for 154 in the 30.1 over of the allotted 35 overs. Hammad scored 52, Khalil 32 and Yaseen 12 runs. From ICMS Colts, Mudassar Nasir got four wickets, Adnan Babar and Irfan got two wickets each while Qaiser Jamal and Shahab Khan got one wicket each.

In reply, ICMS achieved the target at a loss of eight wickets. Adnan Akbar stood out with 52, Shoaib with 28 and Muhammad Zubair with 16 runs. From Abaseen Club, Zawan Hikmat and Ahmed Hussain took two wickets each while Mian Khan and Yaseen took one wicket each. Former President Peshawar District Cricket Association Muhammad Asghar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Jamshed Iqbal and Mahfooz Sabir officiated while Abdul Wahid acted as scorer.