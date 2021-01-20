UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICMS Cricket Club Qualified For Inter-Club One-Day Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

ICMS Cricket Club qualified for Inter-Club One-Day Cricket Tournament

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :ICMS cricket Club defeated Shama Cricket Club by 6 wickets in the Peshawar District Inter Club One Day Knockout Cricket Tournament being played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Wednesday and qualified for the grand final.

Former President of Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali, ex-secretary and president Shama Cricket Club Hanif Shah, President of Peshawar Badshah Cricket Club Muhammad Imran and other important personalities were also present.

The first semi-final of the ongoing Peshawar District Inter-Club One-Day Cricket Tournament was played between Shama Club and ICMS Club.

Batting first, Shama Cricket Club were all out for 111, with Asadullah scoring 45 and Khalid Shah 13. From ICMS Club, Zohaib Khan got four wickets, Shoaib Khan Jr. got three wickets, Gibran Khan got two wickets and Obaid Ibrahim got one wicket. In reply, ICMS Club achieved the target in the 22nd over at a loss of 4 wickets, Salman Afridi 41 and Shiraz Safi 35 runs were prominent. Hamadul Hassan of Shama Cricket Club took 2 wickets while Salman Khan took 1 wicket. Jamshed Iqbal and Arshad Iqbal were the umpires and Nadeem Akhtar was the scorer. In this match, ICMS Cricket Club won by six wickets and qualified for the final.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Salman Khan Shiraz Safi Jamshed Zohaib Khan Afridi All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3,746 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires to enga ..

42 minutes ago

Rasool Bux Palijo paid tributes through live portr ..

38 minutes ago

Broadsheet case again exposed corrupt mafia: Shibl ..

38 minutes ago

Output of LCVs falls 4.28% in five months

43 minutes ago

Khanewal takes lead in anti-polio drive results

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.