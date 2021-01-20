ICMS Cricket Club qualified for Inter-Club One-Day Cricket Tournament

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :ICMS cricket Club defeated Shama Cricket Club by 6 wickets in the Peshawar District Inter Club One Day Knockout Cricket Tournament being played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Wednesday and qualified for the grand final.

Former President of Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali, ex-secretary and president Shama Cricket Club Hanif Shah, President of Peshawar Badshah Cricket Club Muhammad Imran and other important personalities were also present.

The first semi-final of the ongoing Peshawar District Inter-Club One-Day Cricket Tournament was played between Shama Club and ICMS Club.

Batting first, Shama Cricket Club were all out for 111, with Asadullah scoring 45 and Khalid Shah 13. From ICMS Club, Zohaib Khan got four wickets, Shoaib Khan Jr. got three wickets, Gibran Khan got two wickets and Obaid Ibrahim got one wicket. In reply, ICMS Club achieved the target in the 22nd over at a loss of 4 wickets, Salman Afridi 41 and Shiraz Safi 35 runs were prominent. Hamadul Hassan of Shama Cricket Club took 2 wickets while Salman Khan took 1 wicket. Jamshed Iqbal and Arshad Iqbal were the umpires and Nadeem Akhtar was the scorer. In this match, ICMS Cricket Club won by six wickets and qualified for the final.