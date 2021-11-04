Iconic Canadian Hockey Forward Crosby Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Penguins Pittsburgh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Iconic Canadian ice hockey forward Sidney Crosby has tested positive for the coronavirus, his club Penguins Pittsburgh said.

"Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced on Wednesday that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin have confirmed positive for COVID-19," the club said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Crosby has mild symptoms of the disease while Dumoulin has not showed any symptoms so far.

Crosby, 34, has won the Stanley Cup three times, the IIHF World Cup once and the Winter Olympic Games twice.