Iconic Footballer Pele Pays Tribute To Great Friend Maradona

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:24 PM

Iconic footballer Pele pays tribute to great friend Maradona

The Brazilian footballer says they hope they can play together in the heaven.

BRASILIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Iconic Footballer Pele paid tribute to great friend Diego Maradona after he died at the age of 60 due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Pele and Diego both are considered the most top footballers who belong to humble backgrounds.

Taking to Twitter, Pele who is now 80 years old paid tribute to legendry footballer: “ What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members.

One day, I hope we can play together in the heaven,”.

Diego Maradona led Argentina's to World Cup triumph in 1986. He also went on to star on two other World Cup title teams as well, in 1962 and 1970 besides a breakthrough career with the Brazilian club Santos and later with the New York Cosmos of the now-defunct North American Soccer League.

In 2000, Pele and Maradona were named co-Players of the Century by FIFA, the international soccer governing body.

