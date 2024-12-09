Open Menu

ICP Commends National Blind Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ICP commends national blind cricket team

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Vice-Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Ali Muhammad has lauded the national blind cricket team for their exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup, saying that they have brought immense pride to the nation.

“These players are our heroes, who have illuminated Pakistan’s name globally with their extraordinary talents, giving the green and white flag a positive identity,” he remarked.

Dr. Ali Muhammad emphasized the collective responsibility of society to support and encourage such sportsmen to achieve even greater success.

He made these comments during a special meeting with the Secretary of the Blind Cricket Association, Habibullah Khattak, and members of the victorious national blind cricket team here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Islamia College’s Director of Sports, Ali Hoti, among others.

The Vice-Chancellor commended the team’s outstanding performance on the international stage, highlighting their dedication and passion, which has elevated Pakistan’s image. He added, “Islamia College Peshawar has always been at the forefront of promoting sports and will continue to honor and support the achievements of national athletes.”

Habibullah Khattak expressed gratitude to Dr. Ali Muhammad for his unwavering encouragement and said that that such support not only boosts players’ morale rather also paves the way for their future triumphs.

