UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICT Champions League On Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

ICT Champions League on Saturday

The ICT Champions League (One Day cricket tournament) would be played here at the National Cricket Ground, F-7, on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The ICT Champions League (One Day cricket tournament) would be played here at the National Cricket Ground, F-7, on Saturday.

The tournament is being organized under the supervision of Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), said a statement issued here.

A total of eight teams of various departments under ICT Administration including CC JaanBaz, DC Daredevils, Excise Zalmi, AES Sultans, Auqaf Attackers and Polio Eradicators and Communicators would be participating in the tournament.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Polio

Recent Stories

Tents, food distributed among Rohri canal breach v ..

2 minutes ago

CDA to launch development work in Park Enclave pha ..

2 minutes ago

US Embassy in Russia Invites Tennis Player Kuznets ..

2 minutes ago

Tears as French hope Pinot pulls out of Tour

10 minutes ago

England bowl out Ireland for 38 to win lone Test b ..

10 minutes ago

DR Congo rivals forge government pact 7 months aft ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.