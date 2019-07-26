ICT Champions League on Saturday

The ICT Champions League (One Day cricket tournament) would be played here at the National Cricket Ground, F-7, on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The ICT Champions League (One Day cricket tournament) would be played here at the National Cricket Ground, F-7, on Saturday.

The tournament is being organized under the supervision of Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), said a statement issued here.

A total of eight teams of various departments under ICT Administration including CC JaanBaz, DC Daredevils, Excise Zalmi, AES Sultans, Auqaf Attackers and Polio Eradicators and Communicators would be participating in the tournament.