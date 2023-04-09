Close
ICT Clinches Inter-departmental Cricket Tournament Organized By CDA

Muhammad Rameez Published April 09, 2023

ICT clinches inter-departmental cricket tournament organized by CDA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :In a thrilling two-day event organized by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration emerged victorious in the first-ever inter-departmental, floodlight cricket tournament.

The tournament witnessed fierce competition between the teams of CDA, Islamabad Police, ICT, and the Ministry of Interior, with each team putting up a tough fight.

In the final match against Islamabad Police, the ICT showed great sportsmanship and perseverance, successfully chasing down a total of 86 runs with ease.

The star of the match was none other than Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor-ul-Amin, who scored a remarkable 37 runs innings, leading the team to victory.

The tournament brought together some of the best players from various departments, showcasing their exceptional cricketing skills and prowess on the field.

