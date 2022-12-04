UrduPoint.com

ICT Committed To Indulge Youth In Sports Activities; Chief Commissioner

Muhammad Rameez Published December 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :In a bid to improve the physical and mental health of the youth, the Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) would continue to hold weekly sports events in the Federal Capital.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis while appreciating the Deputy Commissioner and his team for successfully holding three sports events for youngsters, said this tradition should continue with true spirit.

According to ICT spokesperson Abdullah Tabassum, more than 100 top players participated in the Chief Commissioner Scrabble Championship.

Abdullah Abbasi won in the Masters category while Misbah in above 15 years children category and Usman Ghani in under 14 and Sareen Abbasi in under 10 years category won the first position.

The Chief Commissioner distributed cash prizes, gold medals and trophies among the winners and said Chief Commissioner Hockey and cricket tournaments would also be organized soon to encourage sports enthusiasts and athletes to showcase their skills through ICT platform.

More Stories From Sports

