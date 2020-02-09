UrduPoint.com
ICT Police Sports Gala; Operations Division Beats Logistics Division By 30 Runs

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police Operation Division team beat Logistic Division in the final match of 20-over played here at police lines headquarters cricket ground.

The winning team won the toss and set a target of 171 runs over the loss of eight wickets while in response the logistics division was all out for 140 runs, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Ayub Awan from Operation Division scored 53 runs with the help of five fours and three sixes and declared man of the match while Naveed and Abid scored 35 and 30 respectively.

Shahid Siddiqui fetched three wickets for Logistics Division and Ayub Awan, Gul Hameed and Nouman Shafique took two wickets each.

Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Aame Zulifiqar Khan in a message congratulated both the teams for presenting a good game and appreciated the chief organizer, ICT Police Gala, AIG operations, Sardar Ghayas Gul to promote healthy activities in the force.

He highlighted the importance of promoting sports activities among police personnel as it was a great source for character as well as morale building.

He said policemen get exhausted from long duties and such event would help to entertain them and provide them opportunity to demonstrate their sports skills, besides keeping themselves physically and mentally fit.

