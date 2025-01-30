ICT Police Wins Friendly Cricket Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday emerged victorious in a friendly cricket match against the Canadian Police team, winning by three wickets at the Police Lines Cricket Ground
According to police spokesman, the match was attended by Canadian High Commissioner, who graced the event as the chief guest.
Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and officials from the Chamber of Commerce were also present on the occasion.
The event aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between the law enforcement agencies of both countries through sportsmanship and camaraderie.
The Canadian High Commissioner praised Islamabad Police for organizing the match, highlighting its role in fostering positive engagement between the two forces.
Following the match, the Canadian High Commissioner and IGP Islamabad distributed prizes among the participating teams.
