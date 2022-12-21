UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published December 21, 2022 | 10:22 PM

The first-ever Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) women's volleyball champion competition would be organized on December 23 (Friday).

According to ICT administration focal person Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the contest would commence at 10:00am and culminate at 4pm at multipurpose ground F-6.

Chief Commissioner ICT Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon would distribute cash prizes, medals and trophies among the winners.

He informed that 8 to 10 teams of different clubs and universities, including women basketball team of Raising Star club, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Bahria University, International Islamic University, Quaid-e-Azam University would participate in the championship.

Under Chief Commissioner's patronage a "book fair" followed by Women's Volleyball championship would also be organized at Art and Craft village Islamabad, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, under the Commissioner's patronage, colorful martial arts, football, chess, boxing, scrabble and board games championships were also organized, which were participated by top athletes from the twin cities.

