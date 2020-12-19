ICTSG organizes day long traditional sports gala

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Council for Traditional Sports Games (ICTSG) on Saturday organized a day long traditional sports gala here at Shah Allah Ditta.

Senator Barrister Saif and Senator Sitara Ayaz was the chief guest on the occasion. President ICTSG Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Secretary ICTSG Abu Zafar Sadiq and management welcomed the guests at Shah Allah Ditta.

The event was comprised of traditional Bull race, Traditional horse dance, Traditional shooting, Walli Bal, Kushti Dangal, Single tire race, Bantey, Tap Dana and Kabadi.

The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Barrister Saif said such events would promote traditional sports of the country. He highly praised the artists and sportsman on the occasion.

Senator Sitara Ayaz also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, President ICTSG welcomed the guests in the sports gala. He said that the event was organized to promote tourism and traditional sports in the Federal capital.

The chief guests also distributed shields among the participants.