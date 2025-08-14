ICTSG Unites The World In Celebrating Int'l Day For Traditional Sports And Games 2025
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The International Council of Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG), recognized as the sole global platform dedicated to safeguarding, promoting, and reviving centuries-old sporting traditions, led worldwide celebrations for the International Day for Traditional Sports and Games (TSG) 2025 on August 14.
From vibrant city squares to remote rural villages, and from grassroots festivals to international virtual summits, communities united in a shared mission to protect living treasures of cultural heritage, indigenous games, ancestral competitions, and folk traditions passed down through generations, said a press release.
Headquartered in Florida, USA, and operating through continental offices in Kyoto (Far East), Lahore (Southeast Asia), Cannes (Europe), and African regional hubs, ICTSG drives a coordinated global effort to ensure these traditions thrive.
In his address, ICTSG President Khalil Ahmed Khan said, “When a sport disappears, it is like a language no longer spoken, its stories, values, and lessons risk being lost forever.”
Adopted by UNESCO member states in 2021, the International Day for TSG goes beyond sport, serving as a movement for cultural revival, heritage protection, peacebuilding, and sustainable development. This year’s celebrations introduced the innovative SRETS Elevation Framework, a six-stage strategy that identifies endangered games, strengthens grassroots participation, secures national recognition, facilitates international collaboration, and ensures their preservation as living heritage.
Women’s leadership in TSG also took center stage, with ICTSG launching initiatives to train female coaches, referees, and community leaders, recognizing women’s historic role as custodians of cultural practices. In a major call to action, ICTSG announced that over 50 National Chapters are now open for leadership roles, inviting applicants worldwide to join the safeguarding mission.
The day concluded with the adoption of the ICTSG Global Declaration, urging member states and cultural stakeholders to actively contribute to TSG revival efforts, including enriching the ICTSG Online Encyclopedia. The organization also honored the Top 100 global contributors whose tireless dedication has advanced TSG preservation.
From Mongolian archery to Senegalese wrestling, Filipino stick-fighting to South Asian kabaddi, these sports are not just games, they are vessels of language, music, ritual, and craftsmanship. As Khalil Ahmed Khan reminded the world, “When we revive a game, we revive a culture. We give a voice to the past and a gift to the future.”
